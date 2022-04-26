Inspired by Linda Sue Park’s “A Long Walk to Water” — which shines a spotlight on the Water for South Sudan mission and its founder, Salva Dut — Ashland Middle School student teacher Shelby Slone, from Kentucky Christian University, spearheaded an event that will surely help shape AMS sixth-graders who participated.
Water for South Sudan is a not-for-profit formed in 2003 with the following objective: “To deliver sustainable quality-of-life services to the people of South Sudan by efficiently providing access to clean, safe water, and improving hygiene and sanitation practices in areas of a great need.”
Water for South Sudan paves the way to wells so South Sudanese people can get clean water, but before it was formed, they had to walk 16 hours a day and dig through mud to find water that wasn’t exactly clean.
AMS sixth-grade students — each toting a gallon-sized jug of water — took 21 laps around the school parking lot on a warm, sunny afternoon to get just a tiny taste of what that would be like in Sudan.
The students are still raising money for Water for South Sudan. As of Friday, they had brought in nearly $2,000.
Slone said she was proud of the students for playing a role in saving lives.
Slone clearly displayed a glimpse of why she could become a successful teacher in the future, and the students should be commended for their efforts in working for the cause.
In the process, the students gained a unique understanding and undoubtedly learned a great deal about adversity, empathy and perspective.
Visit waterforsouthsudan.org for more information.