A small Virginia town that bears the same name as downtown Ashland’s main street might accidentally serve as the ideal model to match Ashland’s ultimate aspiration.
Winchester, Virginia, is a town of 28,000. Ashland’s population is about 21,000.
The go-to spot in Winchester, Virginia, is the Old Town Winchester Walking Mall.
It’s a two-block, pedestrian-only area that features unique shops, coffee shops, brewpubs, restaurants, historic museums, a children’s museum and a splash pad.
Ashland is already aiming to constrict Winchester Avenue to two lane as part of a $5.5 million project, which reportedly will cost the city only $600,000.
Obviously the Ashland city commissioners are trying to create a “more walkable” downtown. However, what if it was merely walkable?
Why not go all in and make a portion of the street pedestrian-only? Include the side streets extending from the portion of Winchester that will central to this plan.
In other words, use the Old Town Winchester Walking Mall as sort of a blueprint, and designate the following area as pedestrian-only: Winchester Avenue from 15th through 17th Streets, and 15th, 16th and 17th Streets from Greenup to Carter Avenues. Winchester Avenue from 14th to 15th Streets would also be pedestrian-only, but 14th Street could become a two-way street allowing navigation to either Greenup or Carter Avenues.
That plan would keep 13th open for bridge traffic and 14th open for hotel/convention center traffic and parking. Obviously it would be more ideal if bridge traffic was directly connected to Greenup Avenue, but that would require a whole other feasibility study.
As reported previously, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepared to commit 100% funding on roundabouts on Winchester Avenue between 13th and 18th Streets, the reduction of Winchester from four to two lanes, medians along the street and rear-angled parking.
We’re not sure how much this pedestrian-only plan would affect that original idea, financially, but the pedestrian-only approach would eliminate roundabouts. Rear-angled parking could still be implemented in certain stretches of Winchester.
The goal is clearly to reduce traffic on Winchester Avenue, as commissioner Amanda Clark stated. It’s been that way for two decades or more.
So why not wipe out traffic completely? Just a thought.