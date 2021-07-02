The late Dr. E.B. Gevedon possessed rare qualities — gifts, really — that he utilized selflessly. That’s why he’s remembered so fondly.
As former Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore said, people are often selfish with their time. Gevedon, though, made an exceptional effort to set aside time to help push Ashland to be a better place.
While he wasn’t a commissioner or mayor, even the commissioners and mayors through the years would argue that Dr. Gevedon was just as impactful as they have been.
“He knew the importance of community involvement,” Gilmore said.
During The Daily Independent’s interview with Gilmore, the former mayor sort of issued a challenge.
“People need to step up. He did benevolent things that he did for the city of Ashland because he loved Ashland,” Gilmore said.
Gevedon’s vision will be difficult to match. He had vision for Central Park, he had vision for Broadway Square, he had vision for the G.C. Murphy Building he purchased.
Former City Attorney Sonny Martin called Gevedon’s death “stunning” and “breathtaking.”
As Commissioner Marty Gute reminded, Gevedon’s knowledge of the city’s history is unparalleled.
“Absolutely irreplaceable,” Gilmore said.
Dr. Gevedon will be sorely missed. We need more volunteers with his kind of vision.