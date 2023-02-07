Vandalizing property may seem like a petty and easy-to-get-away-with crime to some, but destroying something that doesn’t belong to you should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Vandalism can range from Class A misdemeanors to Class D felonies in Kentucky.
While the latest example in Ashland may not fall under the “felony” category, hopefully the offender is caught and is penalized.
A few murals in Ashland’s Art Alley were defaced. Madeline Tipton was scrubbing the walls in an attempt to clean up the mess on Monday.
Her art and the creative works of others were negatively affected.
There is little logical rationalization to vandalism. What purpose does it serve? Typically the perpetrator is bored or angry, or maybe just trying to be funny. Vandalism of another person’s work, though, is not funny. It’s plain disrespectful.
In a Facebook post, Commissioner Josh Blanton chose to look at the positive reaction rather than the negative action.
“Madeline is out there immediately because she cares,” Blanton wrote. “… Our artists, businesses and citizens have ownership in our downtown. They care about it. There is nothing that a pathetic vandal can do that will diminish the pride we have in our citizen creators.”
Fortunately, this is the first time vandalism has occurred on the fine pieces of artwork that greet the eyes of those strolling through Art Alley. Hopefully it stays that way.
If you haven’t done so, do yourself a favor and check out all the great murals throughout downtown Ashland on one of these pleasant days coming up.
And, enjoy, don’t destroy.