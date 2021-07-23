Given the landmark flights of Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, space travel is at the forefront of many minds and many conversations in recent days.
The same is true for Ashland students in fourth through eighth grades who were involved in hands-on learning projects last week.
Students participated in Project IGNITE camp, which allowed them to build bottle rockets, fly drones, solve 3D printing problems and learn about life as an astronaut. The week concluded with a trip to Columbus to visit COSI, which stands for Center of Science and Industry.
For some students, camp was the only opportunity they would have to visit COSI. Many made new friends and were exposed to lessons that could help them discover their career and even put them a step ahead toward their goals.
It also illustrated what hands-on learning, also called experimental learning, looks like.
It would be wise for school systems to look further into hands-on learning, as it has many advantages.
This approach increases self-confidence among middle-schoolers, according to smartbrief.com. That’s a time when students need much support in developing self confidence.
Among high school students, hands-on learning is preferred to lecture-based learning, info.thinkfun.com said. It also allows students to gain a better understanding of the material through trial and error, which allows them to learn from their mistakes. It drives home an understanding of the potential gaps between theory and practice as well.
The idea of experimental learning is nothing new. In 350 B.C., Aristotle wrote, “... the things we have to learn before we can do them, we learn by doing them.”
We applaud this program which gives students a fun and exciting way to learn skills which likely will be important to their future. We hope the value of hands-on learning can be applied to more subjects, programs and curricula in the future.