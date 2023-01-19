If you read Thursday’s edition of The Daily Independent, you undoubtedly saw the story that marked 30 years since the tragic shooting at East Carter High School.
We like to give our readers credit, so we are betting many of you picked up on this detail: We did not name the gunman.
Reporter Mary Jane Epling made the initial decision and we as an editorial backed her 100% on not identifying the assailant. The attention was focused more on the victims and those who experienced this shocking event.
In the past, of course, the newspaper did name the gunman involved in this particular incident. After all, it was news.
This shooting that took two lives occurred in 1993. Rather than resurface details regarding the person who pulled the trigger, we chose to concentrate on the innocent parties involved — both the survivors and victims.
The victims were English teacher Deanna McDavid and custodian Marvin Hicks. Those are names to remember.
Think about the students, teachers and others in the building that horrifying day. They relive the terror often.
We didn’t want to play a role in even remotely glorifying the actions of the shooter that day.
NPR published a piece in 2021 that explained its approach of reducing the frequency and prominence with which it names suspects in mass shootings.
Obviously, these will always be case-by-case decisions — decisions we’d prefer not to make.
As our reporter wrote, statistics show that more than 400 school-related shootings have occurred since that dark day in Grayson, Jan. 18, 1993.
We hope and pray for zero school-related shootings over the next 30 years.