He came out of nowhere.
Broadcaster Larry Collmus only uttered his name one time prior to the final seconds.
The 80-to-1 longshot and late addition to the Kentucky Derby shocked the world with his stunning speed down the stretch.
Rich Strike should be forever remembered as one of the most inspirational underdogs of all time.
Collmus’ call was magnificent. Horse racing is arguably the toughest sport to broadcast because you’re packing so much into a short time, and one slip-up could ruin your entire call.
Collmus kept the viewer engaged with his on-point, descriptive updates and his proper inflections when something dramatic occurred.
Nothing was more dramatic than Rich Strike’s rush along the rail, and then his magical weave in and out of crevices between horses.
Then, the final call: “They’re coming down to the wire! Epicenter, Zandon, RICH STRIKE is coming up on the inside! Oh my goodness! The longest shot has won the Kentucky Derby! Rich Strike has done it in a stunning, unbelievable upset!”
Chills. All of them.
Rich Strike became the second-longest shot to have won the Derby, ranking after Donerail in 1913.
Rich Strike was not in the field until Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday, May 6 — the day before the Derby.
This story will be forever retold as one from which to draw unparalleled inspiration.