Former President Donald Trump announced this week he will launch a social media platform called TRUTH Social. We don’t think such a social media platform will be successful, because Trump doesn’t seem to know what the truth is. After all, he’s been out of office for nearly a year and still believes he’s still President.
We are not the only ones who doubt the strength of this concept.
• Pundits have pointed out TRUTH is another social media site, of which there are plenty. The difference with TRUTH is, Trump is allowed to use it, unlike Facebook and Twitter, which are dominant sites and which have banned him for spreading misinformation.
• Not only are there already plenty of social media, there are plenty of conservative social media; and they aren’t doing well.
Last year, the site Parler was touted as the new site for conservatives. In December 2020, the site had 517,000 downloads; by June 2021, it was down to 11,000. A Trump associate began Gettr, which is much like Twitter. The site was almost immediately hacked and 85,000 email addresses of users were taken and published.
• TRUTH is hypocritical. Its rules say users aren’t allowed to “disparage, tarnish or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the site.” This rule is the same rule other sites have had that Trump complained about and violated.
• Trump is less relevant and less important now that he’s no longer President. The site is being created to give Trump a voice, but it’s a voice most are no longer interested in hearing.
In a nutshell, we are confident Trump’s TRUTH will likely not be very truthful; he has proven himself to be untrustworthy in terms of the information he disseminates. TRUTH is not a reliable source, just an attention grab by a man who is no longer in power.