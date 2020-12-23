The $900 billion COVID relief bill that passed through Congress on its way to the President entailed $600 payments for most Americans.
Donald Trump, in a surprise move to many in Congress, firmly disagreed with the plan and called it a “disgrace.”
Trump is right that $600 isn’t nearly enough. He suggested the figure should be $2,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump had not vetoed the bill, but obviously he had expressed his dismay. He said Congress “found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault.”
This is where Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden should be working together as part of a peaceful-transition process.
Instead of being the hero, Trump could listen and trust Biden when Biden said this was a “down payment” and he wholeheartedly plans to urge lawmakers to pass an additional stimulus bill shortly after he takes office.
If Biden stays true to his word, this could mean $600 for each American now, and more later — while Trump is correct that $600 is not enough, it’s certainly better than $0.
Trump should voice his concern, but he should also put his stamp of approval on this bill, even somewhat begrudgingly.
Granted, it’s a tricky situation since he has limited time left in the White House. If he was voted to another term, sure, he could keep fighting this fight and assure Americans would get what he deems adequate.
For now, though, it’d be best — even with the bill containing what he correctly labeled “unnecessary” items — to avoid any further delays in financially assisting Americans in this dire time.