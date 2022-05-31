Every graduating class deserves adulation, congratulatory comments and hard-earned gifts to help them as they enter the “real world.”
But the last few high school classes should get a little extra credit.
There’s been nothing normal about the bulk of the last two and a half years as the COVID pandemic provided a not-so-fun roller coaster ride not experienced in about a century.
The Class of 2022 did have a relatively smooth spring semester of its of senior year, at least. But it was so up and down throughout most of their high school careers, it’s hard to imagine what it was like unless you were in their shoes.
Many would say high school supplied four (or five, in some cases) of the most enjoyable years of their lives. A lot of people say the same for college.
However, it’s been anything but normal. These students pushed through a great deal of adversity — and some were undoubtedly directly affected by COVID-19, perhaps even losing a family member or friend to the virus. Even if the impact wasn’t quite that severe, they dealt with it in some manner.
This class earned a special place in their schools’ history books by displaying perseverance.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022.