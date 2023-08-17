There was good economic news for the commonwealth recently: The tourism industry had its best year on record last year, generating an economic impact of almost $13 billion.
More tourists than ever visited Kentucky last year, showing a strong recovery from the pandemic.
More than 2 million visited distilleries and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour showcasing smaller distillers had record attendance, with the number of visitors up this year as well.
Overall tourism in Kentucky generated $12.9 billion in economic impact last year along with 91,668 jobs, state officials said. The state’s previous high was $11.8 billion in economic impact in 2019.
Last year, travelers spent $8.9 billion while visiting Kentucky, the state said, citing a study by Tourism Economics. That activity generated more than $937 million in state and local taxes.
“These numbers underscore the economic benefits of tourism and the importance of investing in our local communities,” Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier said.
The legislature provided $75 million in federal pandemic relief funding for tourism recovery in 2022, according to House and Senate leadership offices.
The funding was committed to statewide tourism marketing, a grant program for local tourism commissions to help pay for marketing and to help attract meetings and conventions.
Lawmakers allocated another $150 million for improvements at state parks, contingent on the parks department providing a plan for those investments.
Eastern Kentucky offers plenty for tourists, from venues along the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway to camping at beautiful state parks to historic sites of state and national importance.
We hope Kentucky continues to benefit from tourism and that eastern Kentucky also benefits from the state’s tourism-boosting dollars.