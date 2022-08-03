Seventeen-year-old Chloe Adams encapsulates eastern Kentucky.
The Letcher County Central senior showed the toughness and resiliency this area of the Bluegrass State is known for.
Home alone with very little cell service, she grabbed her dog, Sandy, and scrambled to find something for Sandy to float on. In a quick-thinking manner, she used a drawer and a cushion to keep her dog afloat, and she swam 30 feet to the top of a storage building — just a few feet above the devastating floodwater.
Adams went into survival mode, realizing her options were few: Sink or swim.
She said the water was cold and the current strong.
“I knew taking that chance could cause mine and my dog’s death but also potentially save us,” Adams told The Daily Independent.
This is the kind of toughness seen throughout eastern Kentucky, where generations of people have dealt with ample adversity over the years.
It’s this kind of resiliency that makes the Appalachian roots so powerful.
In Wednesday’s edition, readers could read on A1 all about the challenges of being an eastern Kentuckian but also the pride.
It’s far from the richest part of the country, but it’s rich in good people who care about one another and care about their heritage.
Adams’s dad, Terry, who lives in Lexington, called her a hero, and said she is “simply amazing.”
Adams is definitely a hero. She’s one of many eastern Kentucky heroes who have emerged from this tragedy.
It’s a privilege to report stories such as Adams’s and of those who are working diligently to help their fellow Kentuckians during an unimaginably tough time.