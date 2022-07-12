Artist John Paul Kesling created a touching tribute to 20 lives lost to the opioid epidemic.
On display over the weekend at The Jewel Art Gallery in Ashland, the exhibit depicted faces of those who were loved by friends and family members.
Kesling’s artistic touch allowed the faces to reflect the moments of brightness and joy they experienced in life. It was intended to help uplift those who saw their loved ones’ faces again, too.
The Jewel owner Bri Reynolds witnessed an emotional moment when a grandmother held a little girl in her arms and look at the portraits, and said, “Look, honey, it’s Daddy.”
The opioid epidemic has impacted so many people in Appalachia, and that’s why Kesling knew this was one of his most important works.
This project was personal to the artist, too. He lost his own brother to the epidemic.
It couldn’t have been easy to take on such a task, but we commend Kesling for doing so.
Kesling said he is receptive to more submissions so that he can maintain the memories of these lives.
Reach Kesling at johnpaulkesling@gmail.com or visit johnpaulkesling.com.