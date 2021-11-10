Eighty years ago this December, “a day that will live in infamy” turned into four years of United States involvement in World War II.
A small percentage of veterans who served in the early 1940s remains today.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 240,000 of the 16 millions Americans who served in WWII are alive in 2021. That’s just 1.5%, which is still an amazing number considering most of those heroes are right at 100 years old.
Today is a day to honor them, and all the others who have suited up for U.S. armed forces since.
A good reminder about Veterans Day: Its purpose is to recognize the service of all America’s veterans, while Memorial Day’s purpose is to honor military members who have died.
What’s the best way to honor veterans today?
The Daily Independent recently came across an article on military.com that gives eight such options.
They are the following: Show up (attend a Veterans Day event); donate; fly a flag (correctly); ask someone about their service; write to a veteran; don’t confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day (see above); visit a VA Hospital; and get outdoors with a veteran.
We advise all of our readers to take those under consideration today as we honor those who have served our great country.