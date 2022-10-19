Although this is an opinion page — and there’s a clear separation between this space and the rest of our newspaper — we don’t deem it our duty to endorse political candidates.
Many newspapers still do, from the local to national levels. We don’t condemn them for doing so. It’s a practice conducted by some well-regarded papers for years and years.
Our No. 1 job as journalists is to inform our readers, so that’s precisely how we approach election coverage.
We do our best to provide the reader with pertinent information about each candidate, how they plan to tackle tough topics, what goals they hope to accomplish and other valuable tidbits.
Then we turn it over to you, the reader, to make the decision.
We navigate the middle of the road, and our intention isn’t to sway you either way. We just hope it helps shape your decision come Election Day — or whenever you choose to submit your ballot.
Endorsing candidates can be dangerous territory, especially if that aforementioned separation — a line of demarcation, if you will — is not clearly conveyed.
Also, we as your local newspaper don’t want to fall into the trap that so many national media outlets have been enveloped by.
For instance, it’s difficult to choose a national news channel without knowing where political allegiance lies within minutes these days.
We want you, our readers, to trust what we print. That’s why we give you the facts, and you can form an opinion from there.
We approach every political story through neither a blue nor red lens. We choose a clear lens in order to give you the purest picture.
We assure you, our readers, to be confident in what you’re consuming as journalistically sound when you’re holding a copy of The Daily Independent or visiting dailyindependent.com.
Looking back at past stories on political races and leaping ahead to future pieces, we advise that you read as much as you can from trusted sources in order to make the best decision on Nov. 8.
As always, we thank you for reading. Embrace your right to vote.