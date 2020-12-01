There was a time when we, as a society, didn’t feel compelled to declare every day as “(fill in the blank) Day.” And, in theory, we shouldn’t need to.
However, with more ways to get a word out now more than ever before, a slew of these days are filling the calendar. Soon, 365 days won’t be enough for every cause for which we feel the need to make everyone aware.
There’s nothing wrong with this practice because there are numerous causes that need extra attention. There are, though, two dangers: A good cause could get lost in the shuffle; and the importance of a particular day could become watered down.
Positives outweigh the negatives.
For instance, Tuesday was Giving Tuesday. Some of us are still just getting accustomed to the Tuesday following Thanksgiving designated as such. The reasons for the globally recognized day, which first seized the spotlight in 2012, are commendable.
Many Americans spend so much of Thanksgiving devouring as much food as they can possibly consume, and then spend loads of money on Black Friday, the ensuing weekend and what is now known as Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday was even more popular this year, to be sure, because of the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person shopping opportunities.
After emptying your wallet and/or bank account for things you probably don’t need, it’s humbling to shift your focus to helping those in need.
The purpose, of course, of Giving Tuesday isn’t simply to confine that mode of thinking to only 24 hours. It’s to properly jumpstart the giving season. This is a “(fill in the blank) Day” with which we can get on board.
Let’s make Giving Tuesday a habit. Our generosity can last much longer than just one day.
After all, you don’t just eat pizza on National Pizza Day — that’s Feb. 9, 2021, by the way.