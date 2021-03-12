Despite talk of transparency in government, Kentucky lawmakers are not making many improvements where the Freedom of Information Act is concerned.
House Bill 312, which now moves to the Senate, makes it easier for those outside state borders to request legislative records. That is a positive, as the more access the public and the media have to state records the better.
One important facet of the measure: Lawmakers retain the ability to deny requests for legislative records without risk of a court appeal, giving lawmakers the last word.
The bill would remove the opportunity to appeal a denial of legislative records to Franklin County Circuit Court. Instead, appeals would be heard by a panel of legislative leadership from both parties.
Supporters say the bill is meant to keep public agencies from being overburdened by open records requests from out-of-state sources. Those opposed question whether that would be accomplished.
If it clears the Senate, the amended version would have to return to the House for another vote. Lawmakers have six days left in the 2021 session.
The measure loosens residency requirements, but giving the legislature the final say on whether to release records defeats the purpose of making FOIA broader. Giving the legislature the final say about whether to release legislative records is like putting the fox in charge of the chicken coop. The right to appeal via a third party should remain.