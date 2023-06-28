For three-plus decades, it’s been a summer staple in Ashland. If you happened to be hanging out in downtown throughout the early part of the week, you’ve already seen signs — such as the arrival of carnival rides.
Summer Motion is a prime opportunity for the city to show off all of its features as the several-day festival appeals to more than just locals.
With five days of events scheduled on the Ashland Riverfront — beginning on Friday — the 34th installment of Summer Motion will showcase live music, food trucks, carnival festivities and more.
It all starts on Friday at 5 p.m. with carnival rides and activities. The same goes for Saturday — which will kick off with an annual 5K/10K event.
The gates open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Food vendors, children’s inflatables, specialty booths and games will be set up.
Dressed to Kill (a KISS tribute band) will take the stage first — on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show will follow.
Monday is Contemporary Christian night. Cochren & Co. is up first at 7:15 p.m. and Unspoken is on at 9 p.m.
Summer Motion will conclude on the Fourth of July with the following: Boys In The Band (Alabama tribute) at 7 p.m.; a patriotic tribute at 8; and Exile at 9. Fireworks will grace the sky at 10:15.
We are thankful for this free event (aside from vendors, of course) that has become a fine tradition in Ashland. Pick a day and check it out, or visit the riverfront all five days!