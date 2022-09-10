Although she didn’t rule the United States, the death of Queen Elizabeth II holds special importance to the world, and specifically the United States.
The queen died this week at 96.
To be the longest-reigning monarch in British history is a feat. She also was the oldest. The changes she saw in her country and in the world over her 70 years as queen were vast. Her coronation was the first to be televised.
From Harry Truman to Joe Biden, she met our presidents. Her life experiences spanned World War II, when she served as a truck driver and mechanic, to making sure England’s royal family endured scandals, divorces and deaths to remain relevant and beloved.
She also saw the dismantling of the British empire, the rebuild of her country following the second World War.
Queen Elizabeth also was very much a human being. The queen’s love of horses brought her to Kentucky in the 1980s. She attended the Kentucky Derby in 2007. She attended her first baseball game with George H.W. Bush in 1991. She rode horses with Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Her marriage to Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark was questioned, as have the marriages of her children and grandchildren. Phillip had no financial standing, was foreign-born and had sisters who married German noblemen with Nazi Links. But despite those criticisms, she fell in love with him when she was just 13; they married in 1947.
As she stated many times, her life was devoted to her people. Any observer of the royal family knows she lived her life in service.
Although Charles is now king, Queen Elizabeth has been the most beloved and influential royal of England. We expect King Charles III will service as faithfully as his mother did and will continue to have a close relationship with the United States. He had a superlative example.