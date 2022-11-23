If you could rewind to any point in history, what time period would you pick?
What lessons could we learn?
It’s a common question surely posed to you before — and it’s difficult to settle on one particular date or moment because there are so many we’ve certainly pondered about, thinking, “hmm, wonder what it would’ve been like to actually be there.”
For today, let’s all travel back to November 1621 — 401 years ago — to the first Thanksgiving.
The Pilgrims and Native Americans — specifically the Wampanoag tribe — gathered at Plymouth after a successful corn harvest.
Gov. William Bradford organized a celebratory feast … and they ate well.
Did they gobble up some turkey? That’s up for debate, but according to history.com, it wouldn’t have been surprising. Bradford did send some men on a “fowling mission,” and so it is likely that duck, quail or some sort of bird was consumed — perhaps even turkey.
The Wampanoag tribe reportedly brought five deer to the gathering, so there was venison aplenty — possibly even a vat of venison stew.
As for sides, corn was obviously present. However, it wasn’t simply buttered corn or cream corn, or even grits. In those times, according to historians, corn was often removed from the cob and made into cornmeal. Colonists would boil it and pound it into a thick corn mush or porridge and maybe even sweeten it with molasses.
Now you have ideas for a new side dish this Thanksgiving, if you want to put in the labor.
Other fruits and vegetables, and perhaps some seafood, were likely part of the first Thanksgiving.
Take the types of food out of the equation for just a moment, though.
Historians write that Native Americans were probably more plentiful than colonists at the first Thanksgiving. Among the pilgrims were 22 men, four women and 25 children and teenagers, according to history.com. So many deaths had occurred due to harsh weather conditions and sickness, among other reasons.
So, those who gathered for the first Thanksgiving were simply thankful to be there — alive and well, enjoying a feast.
They also enjoyed togetherness — tossing differences and territorial tendencies aside.
Like they did 401 years ago, let’s enjoy life and togetherness today and going forward this holiday season.
We at The Daily Independent are thankful to be here in this community. We’re thankful for you, our readers. Happy Thanksgiving!