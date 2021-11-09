Norma Meek is always thinking about how to best benefit children in the community, and her latest endeavor is no different.
As the organizer of Building A Stronger Foundation in Education, Meek has hand-chosen 30 teachers — all volunteers — to offer tutelage to area students. The Ashland Area YMCA-based program is launching in stages, and eventually will involve all ages — from preschool to high school.
The fact that these teachers, a group that will be known as “Y’s 30 Terrific Teachers,” are devoting extra time to this speaks volumes about this region’s education community. These 30 — some retired and some active — are in it for all the right reasons and obviously have an unyielding passion, much like Meek.
Individual and group tutoring will begin in early December. For now, the focus will be on math and reading at the elementary level, but for middle school and high school, there will be tutoring in all subjects, along with homework help and exam preparation.
Meek reported on Tuesday morning that the tutoring program is off to a great start after nearly 40 students (grades 3-5) spent two hours at the new Boyd County Public Library Summit branch on Monday evening.
Meek and these teachers deserve a huge pat on their collective backs for taking on this new task that has a purpose to supplement what kids are already learning in area schools. In no way is there any intention to take away from what schools are already teaching.
It’s added education, added socialization and added fun.