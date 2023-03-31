It's no surprise that Bob Gainer deserves applause for his service to the first-responder community in the area. However, it was a surprise to Gainer, Boyd County EMS's first director, when first responders gathered to honor his contributions.
The gathering was Wednesday at Boyd County Emergency on Greenup Avenue, where Gainer was given a lifetime achievement award for his roles in the Boyd County rescue squad and the Westwood Fire Department, as well as being the first director of the Boyd County EMS when it began in 1997.
Current EMS Director Brent Turvey also said Gainer served in various capacities on the Kentucky Ambulance Provides Association, helping move ambulance services out of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services into a free-standing state ambulance board.
Gainer recalled those times with fondness.
“I had the time of my life for all those years and it went by just like that,” he said. “All of the sudden, I turned around and I was 79 years old.”
We offer our gratitude to Gainer, who made the health and safety of residents of the area a true priority in his life. We wish him well.