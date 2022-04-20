A college professor is $400,000 richer after winning a lawsuit that should’ve never happened.
Nick Meriwether filed a lawsuit against Shawnee State University in 2018 after the school claimed he created a hostile environment for an unnamed student.
The philosophy teacher referred to the transgender student as “sir” during a class in January 2018. According to Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal organization on religious freedom and free speech cases, the student asked Meriwether to address the student with she/her pronouns.
When Meriwether refused, he didn’t continue using “him” or “he,” or even “sir.” He simply decided to call the student by her name only, according to multiple media outlets.
Court documents indicate the student became “belligerent” and guaranteed the professor would be fired.
After the student filed a complaint, the university ultimately decided to place a written warning in Meriwether’s personnel file and threatened “further corrective actions,” ADF reported.
Meriwether sued, and Shawnee State University attempted to get the case thrown out. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied the university’s request, ruling that the school violated the professor’s free speech rights.
We agree that Shawnee State was in the wrong — it did violate his free speech.
We also think Meriwether was in the wrong — not for saying the student’s name as opposed to pronouns. That is his First Amendment right. It would be different if he persisted with referring to the person as male instead of female.
But this is $400,000 that could’ve, as Shawnee stated, been “better spent on fulfilling Shawnee State’s mission of service to our students, families and community.”
Perhaps Meriwether will eventually decide to donate this money to a community or university cause. That would be a noble move.
After all, winning this particular case shouldn’t be about dollar signs. It’s about maintaining a right to free speech in a day and time when it’s threatened all too often.