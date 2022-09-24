Even though Ashland has The Neighborhood, an excellent resource for those who are down on their luck, the city still has a problem with homelessness.
Fortunately, Mayor Matt Perkins is taking action, announcing the formation of a task force to work on the problem of homelessness and the opioid epidemic.
Another problem linked to homelessness and opioid abuse: mental illness.
Some facts:
• Statistics report between 25% and 30% of homeless are seriously mentally ill.
• If one-third of homeless persons are seriously mentally ill, there are approximately 250,000 homeless with serious mental illnesses in the United States.
• Homelessness, in turn, amplifies poor mental health. The stress of experiencing homelessness may exacerbate previous mental illness and encourage anxiety, fear, depression, sleeplessness and substance use.
• Those who are homelessness were nine times more likely to die from an overdose than those who were stably housed.
Perkins’s plan, which took effect upon announcement, will consist of law enforcement, mental health providers, members of the community and the city government, meeting monthly to find ways to address the problem.
Perkins said he hopes funding from opioid settlements can be used to make the task force a reality, and that state and federal authorities can help with resources.
We believe this is a winning formula for tackling the problems we face. As the mayor noted, being homeless is not against the law, and having mental issues that need to be addressed is not illegal, either.
These residents need help, and we are happy to see the local government is willing to make an effort to provide that help.