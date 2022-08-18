For longtime readers of The Daily Independent, you might have been surprised to pick up the newspaper this morning and discover that today’s edition includes the 50th high school football preview issue.
If you fit that bill, we appreciate you more than you know, for a couple reasons: For one, you’ve been a faithful reader for half a century. Secondly, time has flown for you, which means you’ve had fun reading the paper all these years, right?
We hope you enjoy our 64-page preview, which has a purpose of adequately preparing you for this season. It’s one of our favorite publications to piece together, even though it is labor-intensive in many aspects.
Sports editors, sports writers, photographers and all employees who have had a role in producing the “football tab” — as we call it here at the newspaper — take exceptional pride in this product. The main reason for that is because of the kids whose names you see listed throughout the issues. It may not be today, but one day they’ll look back at this keepsake and the memories of these special high school years will be flow back into their minds. Hopefully they can tell tales of these memorable times to their children and grandchildren someday.
A 64-page tab is quite a bit to consume prior to kickoff, which is tonight, but this is something you can hang onto and read as the season goes along. Or, perhaps you’ve already read it cover to cover.
As always, we thank you for reading, in general, and thank you for looking forward to this product every year.
We’d like to wish the best of luck to all high school football players — make that every high school student-athlete — this fall season.