Kentucky has the opportunity to get in front of the changeover to sustainable fuel by taking advantage of federal funding to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the commonwealth.
Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week.
The money is part of about $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
Such a network would be a major part of the structure Kentucky is building for sustainable energy: Ford Motor Co. plans to build factories in Kentucky and Tennessee that will produce electrical vehicle batteries
“Kentuckians are going to be making the batteries for these cars, and this will ensure we have the infrastructure in place that will allow Kentuckians to drive and enjoy them,” Beshear said.
It’s common sense: If Kentucky will be making batteries, there should be a solid foundation for their use throughout the state.
The purchase of electric vehicles is growing. Power-technology.com reported the sales of electric vehicles in the United States and throughout Europe and China have soared. While sales in the United States have been slower, research shows use of electric vehicles will continue to grow.
A thorough network of charging stations will help draw future tourists to the state. It also allows the state to be a leader in the country’s efforts to gain energy independence and it will be doing its part to reduce pollution and the greenhouse effect.