It’s getting real, and it’s happening at the perfect time for Boyd County’s next big thing.
On Tuesday, Kentucky awarded licenses for horse tracks to operate sports betting facilities and for companies to accept online bets.
With Sandy’s Gaming — the first installment of Revolutionary Racing in Cannonsburg — set to open in October, legal sports wagering is a timely development.
The “Sandy’s Racing” part — Kentucky’s first quarter horse racetrack — is expected to open in spring 2025.
Tuesday’s move by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission means Kentuckians will begin placing in-person sports bets starting Sept. 7. The NFL season kicks off that night with the Detroit Lions visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sandy’s Gaming and Racing was among three facilities that are in the “coming soon” category, according to an AP Story. Joining Sandy’s is Derby City Gaming (downtown Louisville) and Ellis Park (Owensboro).
Existing racetracks and satellite facilities in several other locations — including Louisville, Henderson, Corbin, Williamsburg, Oak Grove, Lexington, Florence and Newport — were approved to open a retail sportsbook.
Earlier this month, BetMGM and Sandy’s (Revolutionary Racing Kentucky) announced a partnership.