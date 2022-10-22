The Ashland area continues to prosper and a part of the success is owed to residents of the area supporting local business.
This week, we published stories about two new restaurants opening in Ashland: Hibachi Express Poke Bowl and Sopapillas Restaurant.
• Hibachi, at 207 15th St., brings a new style of food to downtown. The young business owner has years of experience in food service and owns two other similar eateries.
• Sopapillas, at 1201 Greenup Ave., presents Spanish cuisine in the former location of La Finca.
Throughout the last few years, despite enduring a pandemic, the area has seen an unusually high number of businesses open, many of which were eateries.
Opening a restaurant in the area is welcome because we all enjoy eating. It’s a good business move, too. Time and again, business studies show restaurants are among the top five endeavors that are most likely to succeed. and not only do we like to eat, we have to eat.
Over the years, residents have demonstrated their willingness to support local business. That’s crucial to the success of the area.
Locally owned businesses bring unique offerings to the shopping landscape, making Ashland and other towns in which they are located a richer place to shop. This helps draw visitors to the area where they will spend their money.
Supporting local businesses also supports our neighbors, those who are willing to take a chance on the area and start a new business.
As the holiday shopping season approaches, we urge everyone to remember local businesses. Shop with them. Visit festivals, fairs and markets where area residents are selling their goods. Consider buying gift cards for restaurants and services in the area. Not only will shoppers find wonderful gifts, they will help build their town by keeping money in the area and they will help their neighbors succeed.