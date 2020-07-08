Over the last four months, Gov. Andy Beshear has probably said the word “together” about as much as any other in his regular press conferences.
“We will get through this together,” he says. “We’re in this together.”
Russell’s Sean Horne and fellow northeastern Kentucky superintendents are applying that approach here as they strategize about how to best tackle the 2020-21 school year.
Side note: There may or may not be literal tackling involved — KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett will address the topic of fall sports on Friday.
Horne and 11 other superintendents will meet next week to discuss issues such as in-person instruction vs. virtual learning, how to transport children to school safely and what COVID-19-related guidelines to implement in buildings.
Horne’s vision is, for instance, a school like Boyd County will be on the same page as Greenup County; and East Carter will be handling things similarly to, say, Ashland.
“If we stick together as a group, this transition should be easier,” he said.
At the end of the day (or summer), though, it’s up to each individual school — and up to parents and guardians of children.
According to Horne, area schools should be able to present a package of options to families by July 15 — five to six weeks before the first bell rings.
The meeting of a dozen minds is a great idea. It shows school leaders are serious about making the best decisions for the students — and it shows they’re following the lead of Beshear’s main message: Let’s get through this together (even if 6 feet apart).