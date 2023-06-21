Although rain was initially in the forecast, the longest day of 2023 turned out to be quite pleasant on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.
Here in Ashland, the “longest day of play” is a wonderful way to officially kick off the summer season.
The free annual event — which lasted six hours — illustrates the outdoor fun children can enjoy while school is out.
Central Park was the place to be, with games, prizes, food trucks, and even a wild animal show. Food trucks, of course, weren’t free of charge, but they provided a plethora of great options to stave off hunger.
We give kudos for the Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center, other local schools, King’s Daughters Medical Center and everybody involved in the “longest day of play.” It’s an incredible idea and instills into kids that iPhones and iPads aren’t the only forms of entertainment these days.
So, what exactly happens on the summer solstice? According to the Washington Post, June solstice marks the precise moment when the noon sun appears directly over the Tropic of Cancer. It’s the northernmost point where the sun can be seen straight overhead all year.
In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s considered the longest day of the year — meaning the most daylight in a 24-hour period, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the exact opposite.
In our corner of Kentucky, we experienced approximately 15 hours of sunlight on Wednesday. In Anchorage, Alaska, it’s an astounding figure — 19 hours and 22 minutes (according to timeanddate.com).
We hope everybody enjoyed as much summer solstice as they could on Wednesday … and here’s to a great summer!