September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and it should be talked about.
It’s a topic we often tend to avoid as a society, but these conversations are of high importance — life-and-death importance.
Fortunately there is quick and easy access to help.
Just call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, depression or crisis-induced stress, you may also visit 988lifeline.org and chat with someone online.
As the National Alliance on Mental Illness states on its website, nami.org, suicidal thoughts shouldn’t be considered normal. They’re common, sure, but not normal, so we have to do our part in always taking these mental health issues seriously and never shrugging them off.
This month, NAMI is highlighting the “Together for Mental Health” campaign.
NAMI’s website contains a slew of startling statistics regarding suicide, including the following:
•79% of all people who die by suicide are male
•Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the U.S.
•46% of people who die by suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition (research indicates 90% may have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition).
NAMI reported that 4.9% of all adults, 11.3% of young adults (18-25), 18.8% of high school students and 45% LGBTQ youth have serious thoughts of suicide.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for jail inmates, according to NAMI.
Although social media can be full of negativity, and can often lead to anxiety and mental health issues itself, it is a useful tool to heighten awareness for suicide prevention.
NAMI encourages the use of these hashtags: #suicideprevention and #together4MH.
We encourage all of our readers to embrace a role in helping to prevent suicide.