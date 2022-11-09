Only six states still allow straight-ticket voting: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Kentucky needs to abolish it.
It encourages lazy voting and waters down the importance of becoming educated on each candidate involved in every race.
Since 2010, 11 states have taken away the choice to straight-ticket vote.
Several local Kentuckians took advantage of the option as Republicans benefited largely.
In Boyd County, for example, a total of 3,800 straight-ticket Republican votes were cast. On the Democrat side, that number was 1,879.
In Greenup County, 3,707 of the 12,881 ballots were straight-ticket Republican, and 1,183 was for all Democrats.
This isn’t about party. Even if Democrats were the beneficiaries, we as a newspaper would have this same stance.
The reason behind our view is simple: It’s best for all voters to be educated on the candidate, not the letter next to his or her name. This is especially true on the local level, where often times Democrats follow many traditional Republican principles and vice-versa.
As one voter in Raceland told us on Tuesday, she went with a mix of Democrats and Republicans because all platforms and individuals are unique. A candidate shouldn’t just be an automatic selection for any voter just because of his or her party affiliation.
Everyone should take their time in getting to know what each candidate stands for, why they’re running and what their goals are if elected. Everyone should take their time on filling out a ballot, too — not just essentially pull a lever and get outta Dodge.
Let’s be educated voters, do our research and make the right choice on the ballot. If that still ends up being all red or all blue, so be it.
Kentucky should abolish straight-ticket voting.