Boyd County recorded its 100th COVID-positive death this week, a sad milestone among many others during the pandemic.
Surrounding counties continue to report COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths.
However tragic any loss of human life is, we can still point to some good news: Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky are down by 38.5% in the last 14 days, according to numbers provided by the Center for Disease Control. Hospitalizations and deaths are down by 31%.
Figures also show the vaccination rates around 53% in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear said total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has surpassed 9,000.
“While we are all excited about the trends and where we’re going, let’s remember that we’re going to live with these scars and trauma and loss for a long time. Let’s make sure that we give ourselves space and do something about it. And the No. 1 thing we can do is get vaccinated,” the governor said, noting the majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.
We are pleased to see COVID-19 cases easing. However, we still encourage vaccinations.
• Time and time again, we have seen there is no harm in getting vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective against serious illness.
• Regardless of age, gender and health status, anyone can get sick from coronavirus, and anyone can die from it. Better vaccinated than sorry.
• Those who choose not to be vaccinated, for whatever reason, are giving the virus a place to go to mutate and become stronger, even resistant to the vaccine, which would take us back to where we started.
Meanwhile, vaccinated or not, wearing a mask remains a good idea. While we seem to be moving in the right direction, we aren’t there yet.