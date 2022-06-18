While so many problems besiege the world right now, perhaps the most immediate is the heat.
The Center for Disease Control reports hundreds die every year in the United States because of extreme heat.
While this weekend we’re cooling off a bit, it’s still hot, and there’s more intense heat to come, so we want everyone to understand how to combat the heat and humidity and stay safe.
Yes, high humidity brings its own complications. When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to.
In addition, consider your personal factors, like age, weight, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn and mental illness can put you at risk. In fact, the CDC says those at highest risk are people 65 or older, children younger than 2 and those with chronic diseases or mental illness.
Check out side effects of any prescription medication. You might be advised to stay out of the sun.
While a boat drink might seem like the right beverage to sip by the pool, alcohol can decrease your ability to cool off in hot weather.
Of course, everyone should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. If you wait until you’re thirsty, you likely already are getting dehydrated.
Don’t rely on a fan to stay cool in weather this hot. Air conditioning is a must; it’s the No. 1 way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If you don’t have AC, spend time in public, air-conditioned facilities or stay with a relative or friend who does have it.
Avoid using the stove or oven to cook; it will make your house easier to keep cool.
If you are out, wear loose, light-colored clothing; avoid the time when the sun is most intense, which usually is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and use sunscreen liberally.
Take frequent breaks; seek medical care right away if you have symptoms of heat-related illness, which are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, extreme weakness and/or fatigue, nausea and/or vomiting, dizziness, headache, fainting and a weak or fast pulse.
Of course, do not let a child or pet in a car. It is a death sentence, even when temperatures aren’t as high as they are now.
And check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you. We all need a little help sometimes.