Many were surprised to learn the AR-15-style rifle used in a mass murder in Louisville this week will eventually be on the streets again.
Five were killed and eight were injured when Connor Sturgeon, 25, attacked the bank where he worked on Monday. Sturgeon was killed by police.
Under state law, Kentucky State Police auction firearms recovered from crime scenes, with 20% of proceeds going to the state police and 80% going to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg explained a 1998 state law prohibits law enforcement from destroying confiscated firearms — even when they have been used in crimes.
Instead, those firearms — including the AR-15-style rifle used in Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank — are required to be sent to Kentucky State Police, which sells the weapons to federally licensed gun dealers.
“The laws we have now are enabling violence and murder,” added Greenberg, who survived a shooting at his campaign office in February 2022.
In February, Greenberg announced Louisville police would remove firing pins from guns and add labels warning that the weapons may have been used in a homicide before sending them to Kentucky State Police.
Greenberg has lobbied for Louisville to have the autonomy to set its own gun restrictions, including the ability to destroy confiscated firearms, but a bill that passed in 2012 prevents Kentucky cities and counties from doing so.
Some Democrats have drafted bills that would empower municipalities such as Louisville to enforce their own gun restrictions, but the proposals have not advanced in the state legislature.
Tens of thousands of guns in Kentucky have been auctioned to the highest bidder, providing state entities millions of dollars that have helped pay for law enforcement equipment, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. In 2021, the Courier Journal found 31 instances of weapons auctioned by the state later being used in crimes over about a six-year period.
Louisville police are likely to add a warning sticker to the firearm used in Monday’s shooting before sending it to state police. But the weapon could be used again.
“Think about that,” Greenberg said. “That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”
If the thought of a weapon being involved in a second or third deadly crime, especially when it was put back on the street by law enforcement, is upsetting, it should be.
We support innovative ways of properly funding law enforcement, but auctioning deadly weapons is a terrible idea that works against the purpose of law enforcement.
It might have been a good idea at one time, but assault rifles are a major component of the epidemic of mass shootings and no one, especially law enforcement, should be adding to their numbers on the streets.