Even if you disagree with the stance held by those who participated in the annual “pro-life chain” this past Sunday in Ashland, we should commend anyone who makes a strong statement in a peaceful manner.
As Beckie Clere, the director of Two Hearts Pregnancy Care services, said, it was a “peaceful, prayerful coming together of pro-life Christians.”
Abortion is always a polarizing topic, especially during a presidential election year, but Sunday’s event went without a hitch.
Agreeing to disagree is such a novel concept these days, but it’s so important that we as Americans can peacefully express our opinions while respecting other viewpoints.
An open-minded society opens the door to numerous possibilities.
While a good portion of the participants are likely Republicans, Sunday’s event was a snapshot that if you feel strongly about any subject with which we deal in this country, it’s OK to stand for it — and it doesn’t always have to be political.
It’s simply exercising a First Amendment right. That’s something we can all stand behind.