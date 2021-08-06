It looks as though Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is going back on his word, and that’s a good thing.
McConnell, who has said he was focused on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda, has been sounding more supportive of the president’s $1 trillion public works bill.
McConnell allowed debate to proceed last week on the bill, which includes increased spending on transportation, water and broadband systems across the country.
“There’s an excellent chance it will be a success story for the country,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.
So why the about-face?
There are many possible reasons.
Perhaps he believes cooperation is called for, as many Americans are tired of the gridlock and divisiveness. Perhaps he realizes the country — including his constituents in Kentucky — will benefit from the practical and important items that will receive funding. Perhaps his party’s bipartisan efforts will look good for the GOP in general.
Or perhaps he’s saving his venom for a vote on a budget blueprint later this month which calls for $3.5 trillion spending on health, environment and social programs, which would be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. McConnell is on record calling it a “reckless tax and spending spree.”
It’s true that $3.5 trillion is a ton of money, more than we can wrap our heads around.
However, it’s not reckless to spend on our health, our environment and social programs. These are issues that need our attention. These are issues for which government exists.
Most likely, McConnell opposes taxing the rich and corporations to pay for it; but they are the ones with the money, so why shouldn’t they pay their share?
Of course, McConnell hasn’t quashed the public works bill yet. He still could. If he doesn’t and the bill passes, expect to learn in a few weeks McConnell’s strategy for cooperating. He will have one.