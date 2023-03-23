Ashland Alliance’s giant scissors may need sharpened soon.
The pair has seen plenty of action over the last several days — and weeks, and months, too.
Small businesses are popping up all over the place, which is a great sign for the area.
The movement has even compelled longtime commissioner Marty Gute to use the word “popping” to describe the array of new businesses.
“Not only is downtown popping but South Ashland is really popping right now,” Gute said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Retro Cuts on Thursday.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said driving through South Ashland is a lot different now than it was just a couple years ago — speaking specifically the slew of colorful businesses along 29th Street.
Retro Cuts was the third of four ribbon cuttings in two days. The other three were Versona and Blossom as Ashland Town Center and Timeless Perfection in Ashland. Less than two weeks ago, Innovative Manufacturing had its ribbon cutting in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park.
“It’s always a great day when a new business is opening,” said Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs on Thursday.
Boyd and Greenup counties have had plenty of “great days” recently, and the trend appears to continue for small businesses in the area. We hope to see many more in the near future.
While northeastern Kentucky is still searching for its next “big fish,” it’s important to celebrate all of the “little guys,” too.