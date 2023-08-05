Something happened this week intended to fight addiction in the area and, given the enormity of the problem, we welcome it.
Young People in Recovery, a nationwide advocacy group for those in recovery, opened a chapter in Ashland. Based in Denver, Young People in Recovery has 59 chapters in 15 states.
This is not a residential recovery program: The organization’s goal is to help those trying to escape the cycle of addiction find the resources they need to be successful. It also advocates for those in recovery and provides “harm reduction measures” such as NARCAN and to provide sober entertainment to show those in recovery fun can be had without substance abuse. It’s also open to those with a family member struggling with addiction and there is no age requirement.
Often, those with addictions are written off as weak or irresponsible. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Cleveland Clinic defines addiction as a chronic disease that often results in a change in brain chemistry. Genetics contribute to the tendency to have an addiction personality. Any addiction, whether a substance use disorder or behavioral addictions, is rooted in the brain, making it a health issue that is extremely difficult to overcome.
But it is possible to overcome.
Those in recovery need cooperation from the community. Chapter organizer Doug Lewis said more recovery housing and second-chance employers would be an important start.
The local chapter of Young People in Recovery will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on Aug. 17 at Pathways at Greenup Avenue and 22nd Street. The group also is behind Recovery Fest this weekend at Central Park.
For more information or to get involved, email Lewis at doug.lewis@youngpeopleinrecovery.org or call (606) 315-9751.
We encourage those who need help, and those wishing to offer help, to get involved.