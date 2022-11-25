Thanksgiving meals are in the rear-view mirror and so is Black Friday.
As everyone transitions to the gift-buying season, Small Business Saturday is the perfect day — if you haven’t already — to switch your mode of thinking to “local, local, local.”
Special events, such as the Shop Local Holiday Market at The Edge in Russell and Shop Small Saturday in Ashland, are great opportunities for shoppers to find the best deals without having to deal with big-box stores or traveling too far.
The Visit Ashland, KY Facebook page posted a list of all the locally owned retailers to check out on Shop Small Saturday (today). Maybe stop by the Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount while you’re at it.
At The Edge in Russell, more than 60 vendors will be on hand. That event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Then, next weekend, the sixth annual Brunch & Browse is scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.
Don’t miss out on these great chances to support local businesses.
According to the National Retail Federation, retail small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy.
One of NRF’s small business advocates said this in a recent article on nrf.com:
“Consumers are really looking for places that treat them well and support causes that they can get behind. It’s top of mind with the consumer, making sure that people are taken care of in all parts of our supply chain and also making sure that we are living up to our core values.”
Shoppers can strike up a long-term, healthy relationship with friendly, small-town shops and boutiques starting today.
It’s good to bond with local businesses — for both the shopper and the business owners and employees.
Don’t hesitate to shop local. It is the best way to buy this holiday season.