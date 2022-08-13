A simple declaration belies the depth of a generous deed.
“I just needed to help, that’s all. There’s nothing more to it,” said Steve Womack, of Carter County.
The truth is Womack, who has experienced natural disasters himself, visited flooded regions of eastern Kentucky and was moved to act, providing nearly 2,000 pairs of shoes to flood victims. The donation filled two tractor-trailers.
It was a project strictly on the shoulders of Womack; he refused donations, saying “I’ve got to do this one on my own.”
Grayson Flooring employee Mary Jo Fugate, who organized and separated the shoes into sizes and genders.
Womack will also donate 500 bails of hay to help with animal care.
The needs of those in crisis are expansive: They need everything. Some of those things are obvious and some are not. It was good thinking on Womack’s part to realize shoes are likely an important need among flood victims. It was generosity in action to make such a donation.
Said Grayson Flooring’s David Harris of Womack: “When God touches a man’s heart, he has to act on it.”
We hope Womack’s actions inspire us all to help anyone whenever we have the opportunity.