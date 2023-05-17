Political affiliations aside, if you’re a Kentuckian who couldn’t muster the motivation to vote in Tuesday’s Primary, will you find reason to change your mind come November?
Let’s hope so.
Northeastern Kentucky voter turnout hovering around 10% earlier this week. While not a complete shocker, that’s still remarkably low. It’s especially startling given the fact that Kentucky is a red state and 12 candidates were vying for the GOP gubernatorial spot.
Regardless, the matchup is now set: Daniel Cameron (R) vs. Andy Beshear (D).
Will Beshear serve two terms like his father, Steve? Or will Kentucky see its first Black governor? (Cameron would also be the first Black Republican to be elected governor in the United States.)
No matter where your allegiance may lie, you should want to have a say in who governs the commonwealth over the next four years.
We encourage you to do just that by casting a vote. With current technology, it’s truly a breeze and doesn’t consume too much of your time.
By voting in November, you’ll participate in one of the more intriguing political races in the country in 2023.
It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Donald Trump’s endorsement of Cameron will carry. On the surface, it seems that the Trump nod holds more weight than a Ron DeSantis endorsement (which Kelly Craft received). Then again, DeSantis’ support of Craft did arrive rather late.
Cameron is riding the Trump train, and will likely continue to do so over the next six months.
The following comment made Tuesday night indicated such: “The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky,” he said.
Beshear has dealt with a few storms — both literal and figurative — in his first term. Shortly after taking office, COVID-19 hammered the nation. Then came ice storms, floods and tornadoes.
Cameron is trying to ascend the same ladder as Beshear, by going from Attorney General to Governor.
The 37-year-old Republican has already criticized Beshear for a few issues such as low work force participation rates and is also accusing the governor of allowing too many liberal and progressive ideals into schools.
Beshear’s popularity is high, though, so he figures to be a tough foe for Cameron to beat.
According to Morning Consult, Beshear was ranked the fifth most popular governor in the United States as of mid-April.
We at The Daily Independent challenge you, the reader, to educate yourself as much as possible on all issues that are important to you — and where each candidate stands on those issues — over the coming months. And, please, go vote in the General Election.