“One of the greatest feelings in the world is knowing that we as individuals can make a difference. Ending hunger in America is a goal that is literally within our grasp.”
-Actor Jeff Bridges, spokesman for No Kid Hungry
Those who volunteered at Greenup County High School to package and distribute food through the Meals of Hope program must have gotten a taste of what Jeff Bridges expressed in the quote above.
More than 100 teachers, students, staff and community members came together to raise more than $10,000 for Meals of Hope, which, in turn, provided a pasta meal for volunteers in Greenup to ready for members of the community to distribute to 35,000 needy residents. Meals of Hope is a Florida-based food-packing agency with the goal of helping communities to feed residents with nutritious meals.
We might still consider hunger a third-world problem because most of us are lucky enough to have a full refrigerator and a packed pantry most of the time, if not all the time.
That is a misconception.
• Statistics from Feeding America find in Kentucky, one in seven struggles with hunger. That’s 644,540 residents, and 179,030 are children.
• The organization also found that charitable programs are unable to fully support those struggling with hunger. That’s with 40.6% of Kentucky households receiving SNAP benefits.
The organization Hunger in Kentucky has found of the families receiving assistance with food:
• 67% had to choose between paying for utilities and paying for food, with 32% reporting making this choice every month.
• 91% purchased the cheapest food available, even if they knew it wasn’t the healthiest option, in an effort to provide enough food for their household.
• 65% have at least one member who suffers from high blood pressure; 41% have someone who struggles with diabetes.
Thank heavens for those who care about the food insecurity of others, and a special thanks for those who actually do something about it.
Greenup County High School participants in this project said there are plans to work with Meals of Hope again. It’s a generous, thoughtful and caring act; and there are plenty who surely are grateful.