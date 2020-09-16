Two Ohio high school football players who toted special American flags honoring police officers and firefighters were briefly suspended.
Administrators reported warned that if the two Little Miami students carried the “Thin Blue Line” and “Thin Red Line” flags onto the field, there would be consequences.
Brady Williams and Jared Bentley didn’t let the warnings sway them from displaying the flags on Sept. 11, 19 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Although they were initially suspended by the school for their actions, the school board president announced their return to active status by Tuesday.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the school board president said an investigation revealed there were no political motivations behind the players’ actions.
Although they didn’t follow rules, Williams and Bentley, the sons of a police officer and fire fighter, respectively, were simply supporting first responders on the anniversary of 9/11.
Why would this not be allowed in the first place?
It’s understandable that on most Friday nights, the American flag and the Little Miami spirit flag are the only approved flags on display, but it was Sept. 11, for goodness sakes.
The school district assured it has an “outstanding relationship” with local police and fire agencies, and leaders were not pleased with negative press.
It all could’ve been avoided had the players been granted permission in the first place. Given the circumstances — the sons’ fathers’ occupations and the date — it should’ve been permitted. If displayed in this manner, these flags should not be considered controversial.
Sept. 11 isn’t a day in which we should let political division interfere with patriotic unity.