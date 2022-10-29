It’s true that it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to create a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treating experience for children.
Because of the concerns that have arisen around the safety of children in the streets after dark, sometimes unaccompanied, trick-or treating isn’t as widespread as it was decades ago.
Many opt for Halloween parties or more controlled trick-or-treating before dark. But a few tips, followed by children and parents, can make for a safe trick-or-treating experience. These guidelines are suggested by safekids.org.
• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
• Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
• Join children younger than 12 for trick-or-treating. Those mature enough to be out without supervision should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick or treat in groups.
• Costumes should be easy to see, with light colors or reflective tape or stickers. Makeup instead of masks makes it easier for children to see. A well-fitting costume will reduce the possibility of falls.
• Drivers should drive slowly in neighborhoods where children are trick or treating. That includes stopping for a longer period of time at intersections and taking your time entering and exiting driveways and alleys. Don’t have distractions in the car, like phones, and turn on headlights, even in daylight.