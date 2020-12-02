If nothing else, this COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of us to become more pliable.
With most curveballs unleashed by the coronavirus, we’ve had little choice but to adjust quickly. In baseball, to properly hit a curve, batters are taught to wait back and send the ball the other way (opposite field).
Our first instinct is to swing hard and knock the nasty virus out of the park, but instead, we’ve had to back up in the box and make wise decisions — which doesn’t always line up with our initial reaction.
The smartest choice one can make is to absorb as much (accurate) information as one can while listening to experts and heeding their advice.
What we must remember, though, is these experts are still human. And they’re still learning, too.
As those experts steadily work to combat the novel virus, new information becomes publicly available on the daily.
That happened again on Wednesday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adjusted its quarantine period length.
The magic number, since the onset of the pandemic, has been 14 days.
The CDC revised its guidelines for people who may have been exposed. Instead of 14 days, it says potential exposure warrants a quarantine of 10 (or even seven) days, depending on test results and symptoms, according to NPR.
NPR’s report stated if individuals do not develop symptoms, they need only quarantine for 10 days; if they test negative, that period can be shortened to just one week.
This revision proves that not every piece of news attached to COVID-19 is bad. This is a welcomed change, and it makes sense.
We still can’t emphasize enough the importance of following all of these guidelines as closely as possible, which includes taking any direction from doctors or the health department seriously.
A few guidelines haven’t changed throughout the last nine months. That’s the Big 3: Wear a mask, social-distance and wash your hands.