It’s not often these days to see long-term devotion to a job. But when it’s a calling, there is little one can do but answer that call.
That, in a nutshell, is the story of Sharon Haines, who will retire at the end of the year. The director of the Greenup County Public Library has served at the library for 50 years.
Haines isn’t the only retiree who has shown devotion to the library.
Also retiring will be bookkeeper Becky Harris and clerk Joyce Carter Moore, both of whom have been employed there since 1996.
Haines’s love of learning was evident as a child. Although there were teachers in her family, she wasn’t interested in pursuing that career path. At her aunt’s suggestion, she became interested in library work, eventually earning a master’s degree in library science.
Meanwhile, she was already learning about libraries. She worked during her high school years in the school library. Later, she would work the Bookmobile in Flatwoods and she would go on to be head librarian at the Flatwoods library when it was established. She has been the executive director of the Greenup system since 2014.
During Haines’ administration, several construction and renovation projects were completed and employees began receiving health insurance. The system added another Bookmobile and a new bookmobile garage was built.
Congratulations to these three women, who served their community faithfully and made huge contributions to education by helping to create and by supporting the Greenup library system. We wish them the best in retirement. We know the community will benefit from their work for decades to come.