Unity Aluminum finally responded to The Daily Independent‘s inquiries about the current and future status of the company’s presence in the Ashland area. The newspaper also asked about Gov. Andy Beshear’s scathing remarks toward Unity, formerly known as Braidy Industries.
Unity did what it does best: Dodge.
However, it did issue the following statement:
“Unity Aluminum is excited about the recent project announcement made by Steel Dynamics. The company is currently in a quiet period while final details about the project are complete and expects further information about the project will be coming out soon.”
Quiet period … or comedy hour? Because that’s laughable.
Quiet period … that could describe the last five years.
There have been plenty of quiet periods since the April 2017 announcement that a $1.3 billion aluminum mill would be coming to South Shore.
This area was desperate for this to happen.
Company founder Craig Bouchard told northeastern Kentucky — “NEK,” as he put it — Braidy received 24 bids and its team visited all of them, and that Greenup County was the No. 1 choice.
Twenty-four places visited … and the place they picked wasn’t even suitable for the plan.
Then the dream shifted to EastPark, and it wasn’t just Greenup County. It was essentially Boyd, Greenup and Carter.
Then-Gov. Matt Bevin, Ashland Alliance, local elected officials and other notable figures remained confident in the project. Kentucky invested $15 million in the deal on a 98-0 legislative vote — when voted upon, it hadn’t yet been revealed it was for Braidy.
In 2017, Bevin said if the company would reach its goals, the state’s investment could be worth as much as $250 million. To be fair, he called it a “leap of faith.”
Those certainly don’t always pan out — and this one sure backfired.
Just last week, Unity said it would return $15 million to the Commonwealth once its joint deal with Steel Dynamics — of which Steel Dynamics has 94% control — closes. A $1.9 billion project is in the works, but not for the site at EastPark.
As time marched on — and very little actual progress occurred — the cold, hard reality slowly and agonizingly set in that all of these grand plans would fade into false hope. It’s an all-too-familiar feeling around here.
We at The Daily Independent admittedly didn’t do our readers any favors with some of our opinion pieces.
In an April 2017 editorial, we wrote the following: “This will be the day that people remember as the start of something that reshapes our region for decades. Not only is it a major boost for Greenup County, but it has ripple effects in every community up and down the Ohio River.”
We jumped the gun.
In May 2018, we wrote, in part: “It is in all of our best interests to support the company and do what we can to help them achieve their goals.”
In all? Not necessarily. We as journalists should have never shed the critical lens we are always supposed to possess. Certain people in certain positions, sure, were virtually obligated to support them. But as community-oriented as we are, newspapers must never forget objective reporting ranks above subjective supporting.
In April 2019, we criticized Rep. James Comer when he said this: “I have a lot of questions about Braidy Industries. I wouldn’t invest my own money in Braidy Industries. I don’t like the fact that Gov. Bevin essentially got the Legislature to give him a blank check for $15 million that he in turn gave Braidy Industries to capitalize the company. That’s something Bernie Sanders wouldn’t even do. Use tax dollars for a private investment. … If it were a private investment in Amazon that’s one thing. This is a private investment in a startup that has a long way to go to start up. This is just another bad headline for Braidy. I hope something good happens in Greenup County. I hope we can get some jobs there but it’s not looking real good for this business.”
Turns out Comer was right.
Was Braidy a complete flop? Well, it can be argued that at least northeastern Kentucky and its high-quality work force was touted for good reason over the last few years. People were talking about the Ashland area. and Braidy did sponsor a couple of successful tennis tournaments.
For the most part, though, it was a disappointing and discouraging few years — full of too many “quiet periods.”