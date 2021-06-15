If you haven’t read “A day in the life of Boyd County QRT” from the latest weekend edition, we strongly advise you to do so.
The story shines a bright light on a major problem in our area, but more than that, it gives a peek into both sides of addiction: chained and unchained. Cody Williams, of Pathways, has broken free; and now he spends his days helping others who are in the deep, dark cellar of drug use. He’s been there, and since teaming up with Boyd County Deputy Zachary Mitchell four years ago, their Quick Response work is gaining in strength and effectiveness.
Although the duo would love to see every life they save ultimately find an addiction-free path, they know it’s not realistic. Some will never admit they have a problem. Others know, but won’t get treatment. A portion will seek treatment, but not finish it. Then there are those — 14 of the last 155 over two years — who complete treatment. That’s just 9.3% — but that’s also 9.3% higher than 0.
We admire and praise the diligent work of the Boyd County QRT, and we wish them even more success going forward.
These lives are worth saving. That shouldn’t be forgotten by anyone, especially the person going through the vicious cycle of addiction.
The drug problem in northeastern Kentucky, unfortunately, is not disappearing. But resources such as the QRT, which in turn guides people to appropriate resources, will help pave the way out of this epidemic.
As Deputy Mitchell said, his job is to protect and serve; and this is one way to serve the public.
Keep up the good work, QRT.