For those who missed it, The Daily Independent conducted and moderated a question-and-answer session involving eight candidates for the Board of Ashland City Commissioners on Monday evening at the Paramount Arts Center.
Each candidate, one of whom is running as a write-in, was respectful of the rules and stayed within the boundaries outlined in the format. For that, we say thank you.
Candidates answered tough questions, none of which were distributed to them in any way prior to the event. By answering a few uncomfortable yet legitimate questions, they each showed why they belonged on the stage on Monday. All eight candidates informed the voters of Ashland of their various stances and stated why they’d be the best fit for the city.
For the current commissioners, it was a good opportunity for them to reiterate why their stay in the seats should extend. For the others, it was a chance for more exposure as they expressed their views. All eight appeared passionate for this city.
Overall, it was a productive, informative event that everyone can still view on The Daily Independent and My Town TV Facebook pages. It also aired on Kool Hits 105.7-FM.
From The Daily Independent, thank you to My Town TV, Kool Hits, the Paramount, the candidates and to you, the viewers/readers/voters. And now, it’s up to you the voter to make the decision by Nov. 3.
Look for more coverage of this event in future editions of The Daily Independent.